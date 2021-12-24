Oklahoma woman makes it home for Christmas after spending 200 days in hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman is spending Christmas with her family after battling COVID-19 and its effects for most of the year.

Roxie Hogg spent more than 200 days in the hospital with complications from COVID-19.

This week, she was finally able to make it back home to her family, just in time for the holidays.

Hogg says her family was extremely happy when she was released from the hospital, and her goal is to continue to improve.

She says she plans to head to Denver to see a specialist, who will hopefully determine why she suffered so many complications from the virus.

In the meantime, she’s going to spend as much time with her children and her husband.