Oklahoma woman medi-flighted to hospital following dog attack in Enid

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Enid Police say a woman was medi-flighted to an Oklahoma City hospital following a three-dog attack Tuesday afternoon.

According to the incident report, the 29-year-old woman was walking home around 4:30 p.m., Dec. 7, when three dogs began attacking her.

The animals, identified as Heeler mixes, chased her across the street and caused significant damage to her arms.

Once first responders arrived on scene, the victim was first taken in an ambulance before being medi-flighted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

Officials say all three dogs are in custody and the owner has been issued citations.

It is unknown how the dogs were able to approach the victim at this time.

The victim’s condition is also unknown.

