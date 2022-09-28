OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Another Oklahoma woman is making waves on NBC’s The Voice.

Valarie Harding performed “Giving Him Something He Can Feel” during The Voice’s Blind Auditions.

After she finished her performance, John Legend and Gwen Stefani both turned their chairs for Harding.

Harding, who is from Tulsa, was greeted by fellow Oklahoman Blake Shelton.

“Got an Okie in the house. This should be an interesting conversation. I thought I knew where this may go until you threw out the Oklahoma thing,” Shelton said.

Stefani said that she’s an Oklahoman too, and Legend said that he’s been in Oklahoma before.

In the end, Harding chose John Legend as her coach.

To watch her full performance, click here.