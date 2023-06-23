OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a woman has passed away months after a double shooting in Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on March 26, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of S.W. 26th St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say 49-year-old Jeremy Ellis suffered non-life threatening injuries.

However, 60-year-old Teresa Zigray’s wounds were much more serious.

Officials say they learned that Ellis and Zigray were inside of the home with 57-year-old Terry Lane when an argument began.

Authorities say Zigray and Lane were arguing when Lane allegedly shot Zigray and Ellis.

At the time, Lane was arrested for the double shooting.

Earlier this week, investigators say Zigray passed away from her injuries.

Now, they say charges against Lane will be amended to include a murder complaint.