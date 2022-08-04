OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City woman is saying she was shocked by her fence she says was electrified, and OG&E wasn’t helping her fix the problem. Now, she plans sue them.

It turns out a wire was energizing the fence, but Kelli Beckwith said it wasn’t until she brought her concerns to KFOR Wednesday morning, and we called OG&E, that a technician finally fixed her fence.

“I thought it was over,” Beckwith said remembering the incident. “I thought it was the end. It was the scariest thing that’s ever happened to me. It’s the worst thing that I ever felt in my life. I had no control at all. None.”

For the last week, Beckwith has been terrified of the fence that goes around her house.

On Thursday, she was hanging over it to put water in a fish tank when the fence electrified her.

“I was locked like this,” she said showing KFOR how she was gripping the chain-link fence with her hands and couldn’t let go because of the electrical current. “I got stuck to this. I could not let go of it. All I could do was scream. All I could do is scream and hope someone heard me.”

Alarmed, her daughter ran outside toward the screams.

“I was on the couch, and I just heard someone yelling,” said Alexis Canup. “So, I went out there to see what was going on. [My mom] was laying on the ground shaking and seemed kind of out of it. So, I was thinking she either had a seizure, maybe she fell and broke her back. It was just really scary. I was in panic.”

Their landlord’s handyman determined that a wire was energizing the fence.

“That should not be hot right there,” he’s heard telling Beckwith in a video she recorded as he puts an amp tester on the fence. “That’s carrying electricity. My stick is going off.”

He urged Beckwith to call OG&E, which she did, but she said when the technician came on Monday, he told her they couldn’t fix the problem.

“He kind of joked it off and pretty much he didn’t say I was lying, but he acted like ‘you didn’t get shocked,'” Beckwith explained.

In a video she recorded of the exchange, the technician is heard telling her the electrical issue may be a particular cable provider’s problem to fix.

But Beckwith wouldn’t let up, especially after the fence shocked her a second time and her husband once, as well.

She called KFOR on Wednesday morning. Right after, we called OG&E and they showed up to her home within the hour and finally fixed the problem.

Beckwith shared a recorded audio of the second technician referring to the first one.

“You handled it right, after we didn’t do it,” he said. “After we were not – after our guy treated you like that.”

He’s also heard explaining the problem to her, a broken wire a couple of doors down.

“It went through that customer’s house, and it was their wire and their trees that broke, but our system that protects it was unable to see it because of how they connected theirs,” he said. “The problem touches their metal building, the fence touches their metal building, your fence touches their fence.”

Beckwith tells KFOR she does plan to take legal action.

“It was a very dangerous situation, and nobody was taking it serious,” she said.

OG&E sent the following statement to KFOR Wednesday night:

“We understand this must have been a frightening situation for the customer and her family. Our customers’ safety is our number one concern. A service technician’s assessment found that a neighbor’s faulty electrical work consequently energized the affected customer’s building which also energized the fence. We worked as quickly and safely as possible to help resolve the issue and ensure the building and fence were no longer energized. To ensure everyone’s safety, OG&E encourages customers to work with a licensed electrician when your home or business requires electrical work.” OG&E Spokesperson