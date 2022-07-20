BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a Broken Arrow woman pleaded guilty after embezzling payroll funds and their health insurance subsidies.

The Oklahoma Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit opened an investigation that discovered evidence of embezzlement of payroll money and state health insurance subsidies intended for employees.

The investigation uncovered evidence that 35-year-old Ashley Nicole Brown proceeded to operate an unlicensed home health care company in Tulsa even after being charged.

Officials say Brown preyed on an elderly couple who hired Brown’s company to provide home health care. Prosecutors say she used her position of trust to obtain their personal identification information and bank account debit card numbers.

After that, they say Brown used the victims’ personal information to pay off her personal debts, to pay her family members, and to pay her company.

“This prosecution demonstrates the commitment of the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office to combatting fraud in the Medicaid system,” said Attorney General O’Connor. “Our MFCU agents and attorneys investigate and prosecute individuals, like Ashley Brown, who take advantage of elderly and vulnerable Oklahomans.”

Brown was sentenced to seven years in prison and three years probation. As a condition of her probation, Brown agreed to not own, manage, or work in the Oklahoma health care industry while on probation, and to pay restitution as well as all fines, fees, and assessments associated with her cases.