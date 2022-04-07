OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman pleaded guilty in New York to a scheme to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) of tens of millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Amanda J. Gloria, 45, confessed to submitting at least 153 fraudulent PPP applications to obtain $43.8 million on behalf of at least 111 entities between May 2020 and June 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Gloria said she falsified information on loan applications, including employee numbers, payroll expenses and documentation and federal tax filings. She then participated in submitting the fraudulent PPP applications, according to DOJ officials.

“In total, the recipient entities unlawfully obtained approximately $32.5 million in PPP funds. From those fraudulently obtained funds, Gloria personally received at least approximately $1.7 million,” DOJ officials said.

Gloria confessed to conspiring with Adam D. Arena on a fraudulent PPP loan application seeking approximately $954,000 for ADA Auto Group LLC, a previously inactive Florida-based business that Arena owned. Gloria directed Arena to launder the loan money, which included transferring nearly $25,000 to a bank account held in the name of WildWest Trucking LLC, an Oklahoma-based business that Gloria owned.

She also admitted to fraudulently obtaining a $421,000 PPP loan for WildWest Trucking LLC, DOJ officials said.

Gloria’s sentencing is scheduled for July 20. She faces up to 30 years in prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and up to 10 years in prison for money laundering.

Arena pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and one count of engaging in a monetary transaction with criminally derived proceeds in a related case.