TECUMSEH, Okla (KFOR) — Karen Hilditch wants to honor 120 veterans at Brown Cemetery just outside of Tecumseh this holiday season. Hilditch lost her father three years ago. He was a Korean War Veteran.

Last year, she helped build a veterans memorial at the cemetery.

This year wants to honor all the veterans by putting Christmas wreaths on the graves.

She said she called Wreaths Across America and they offered her a deal where if she purchased 60 wreaths, they would match that to give 120 total wreaths for the cemetery.

Hilditch has about half of the money raised and her goal is to have $1,000 raised by the end of the month.

If you would like to donate and help honor the veterans at Brown Cemetery, visit the go fund me page.