TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Court documents show a Tulsa woman recently received a 15-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to three separate child sex crimes.

Carol Geiger-Russell was arrested in early March for lewd molestation, indecent proposal to a child and indecent exposure to a child.

In April, she pleaded guilty to all three charges.

Geiger-Russell was then sentenced to 15 years suspended sentence for the three counts to run concurrently.

She is also required to have no contact with the victim and register as a sex offender.