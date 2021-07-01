Oklahoma woman rescued after falling into river at Rocky Mountain National Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman was rescued after she fell into a river at Rocky Mountain National Park.

Officials say the 45-year-old woman slipped on wet rocks and was swept about 100 feet downstream in the St. Vrain River.

Rescuers say she went under some large logs before she was able to pull herself up on log debris. At that point, rescue crews were able to get her to safety.

Officials say she was able to walk out of the park with team members. She was further evaluated by Estes Park Health at the trailhead and she declined transport by ambulance.