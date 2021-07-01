Oklahoma woman rescued after falling into river at Rocky Mountain National Park

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman was rescued after she fell into a river at Rocky Mountain National Park.

Officials say the 45-year-old woman slipped on wet rocks and was swept about 100 feet downstream in the St. Vrain River.

Rescuers say she went under some large logs before she was able to pull herself up on log debris. At that point, rescue crews were able to get her to safety.

Officials say she was able to walk out of the park with team members. She was further evaluated by Estes Park Health at the trailhead and she declined transport by ambulance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report