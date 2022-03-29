DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Jay, Okla., woman died in a crash involving a pickup Tuesday afternoon in Delaware County.

Dusti Graves, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Oklahoma 20 and EW 360 Road, seven miles east and six miles south of Grove, Okla., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:18 p.m.

Graves was driving a 2015 Bombardier ATV. The collision also involved a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by a Noel, Mo., man who was not injured, according to OHP.

Information on how the crash occurred was not provided. The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.