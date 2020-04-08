Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear

Oklahoma woman says COVID-19 test results took two weeks

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) -- An Oklahoma woman is speaking out after her COVID-19 test results took over two weeks to come back, while most results take five to eight days. 

Traci Gold tells KFOR she was tested for COVID-19 at Goddard Health Center on the OU campus in Norman. 

She said when she asked how long her test results would take, she was told "eventually." 

The results ended up taking 16 days, according to Gold. 

Healthcare professionals who spoke with KFOR say results should take between five to eight days. 

News 4 contacted OU to find out why Gold's results took so long and what lab her test was sent to, but we are still waiting to hear back.We are still waiting to hear back. 

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
US Map:

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter