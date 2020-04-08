Oklahoma woman says COVID-19 test results took two weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) -- An Oklahoma woman is speaking out after her COVID-19 test results took over two weeks to come back, while most results take five to eight days.

Traci Gold tells KFOR she was tested for COVID-19 at Goddard Health Center on the OU campus in Norman.

She said when she asked how long her test results would take, she was told "eventually."

The results ended up taking 16 days, according to Gold.

Healthcare professionals who spoke with KFOR say results should take between five to eight days.

News 4 contacted OU to find out why Gold's results took so long and what lab her test was sent to, but we are still waiting to hear back.