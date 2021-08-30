Oklahoma woman sentenced to 21 years for second-degree murder after bodies found inside burning trailer on Kickapoo land

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Federal authorities say a now-20-year-old woman has been sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for second-degree murder in connection with a deadly house fire on Kickapoo tribal lands.

The case stemmed from a fire on December 28, 2019, at a trailer home on tribal land of the Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma.

According to officials, then-19-year-old Desma Valdez deliberately set fire to the trailer home in which her sister and her sister’s boyfriend slept. Both victims died in the fire.

Valdez was arrest on January 1, 2020 in connection to the fire and has been in federal custody since.

On January 21, 2020, a federal grand jury returned a six-count Indictment charging Valdez with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, arson, and using fire and explosives to commit a felony.

On March 10, 2021, Valdez pleaded guilty to the two counts of second-degree murder.

Today, U.S. District Judge Bernard M. Jones sentenced Valdez to serve 262 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.