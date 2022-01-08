Oklahoma woman sentenced to decades in prison for driving impaired, causing fiery wrong-way vehicle crash that killed 4 people near El Reno

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma woman who drove the wrong way on Interstate 40 near El Reno while impaired and caused a fiery crash that killed four people, including two children, has been sentenced to decades in prison.

Ashley Louise Ricks was sentenced to four 30-year sentences that will run concurrently, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

“We hope the outcome of the court case brings a measure of comfort to the victims’ families,” OHP officials said on social media.

Ricks pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree manslaughter.

The deadly crash occurred at approximately 1:37 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, on I-40 West near El Reno.

Ricks was driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade east in the westbound lanes of I-40. She collided head-on with a 2003 Hyundai heading west, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

The impact sent the Jeep into a ditch, where it overturned. The Hyundai went into the center median and burst into flames while its four occupants were trapped inside.

A grandmother, mother and two children were inside the Hyundai, according to OHP officials.

All four died from injuries they suffered in the crash.

Ashley Louise Ricks

Truckers and other motorists saw Ricks traveling in the wrong direction and called 9-1-1. The following are some of the comments made to 9-1-1 dispatchers regarding Ricks’ driving:

“There’s a car going backwards on the interstate.”

“He’s flying, too, probably 80, 90 miles an hour.”

“Someone is traveling in the wrong lane. They almost crashed into us head-on.”

“He’s gotta be drunk or stoned or something. You need to get a car out there fast.”

Ricks was allegedly drunk at the time.

She was booked into the Canadian County Detention Center in November 2020 on four counts of second-degree murder. Those charges were later reduced to first-degree manslaughter.

Court documents state that Ricks waived her right to a jury trial and instead pled guilty to the four manslaughter counts.

The father of the children who died in the crash is suing Ricks for “wrongful death.”