Oklahoma woman sentenced to multiple life sentences for child sex crimes

CHANDLER, Okla. (KFOR) – A Lincoln County woman will serve multiple life sentences after she was found guilty of sex crimes involving children.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Crystal Bales and 43-year-old Johnathan Moran abused four children between the ages of 9-months-old and 10-years-old.

Investigators say three children tested positive for methamphetamine and another tested positive for marijuana.

A jury found Bales guilty of multiple sex crimes and she was sentenced to 10 life sentences.

Moran was charged with seven counts of sexual abuse involving children under 12. He accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

“The children in this case suffered unimaginable horrors at the hands of monsters,” Attorney General Mike Hunter said. “These individuals have no business being a part of our society, and we want to ensure they, and those who do unspeakable acts to children stay behind bars for as long as possible. I want to thank Senior Deputy Attorney General Joy Thorp for her work and dedication on this case. She and Lincoln County Assistant District Attorney Greg Wilson worked tirelessly to guarantee Bales won’t be able to hurt another child for the rest of her life.”

