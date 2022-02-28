YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) — A Yukon woman shoots and kills an intruder who is her ex-boyfriend.

Police say Sunday morning around 4 a.m., a woman called 9-1-1 after shooting her ex-boyfriend during a break-in and attack.

In the 300 block of Spruce Drive detectives say the man broke into the home and attacked the woman.

The woman was able to get a handgun and then shot him in the stomach.

Boyd Jones, 23, of Oklahoma City was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.