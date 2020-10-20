Oklahoma woman thanks State Representative whose convalescent plasma helped her survive COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman says she fought COVID-19 and won thanks to a state lawmaker.

Both overcame the virus but Tami Torres needed a life-saving treatment.

Now, both are urging other survivors to step up and help.

Torres spent eight days in the hospital after contracting COVID-19 from one of her grandchildren.

“I just couldn’t get my breath,” she said. “I couldn’t breathe.”

Her nurses turned to convalescent plasma.

Tami says the transfusion helped her turn the corner.

What she didn’t know – the donor was State Representative Jason Lowe.

“One of the thoughts that kept going through my mind was ‘am I going to see my babies again?’ And because of your donation – I am and I do,” said Tami Torres. “You made the biggest difference in my life and my family’s life.”

“It’s emotional because when you give you don’t exactly know who you donate your plasma to and to find that out and to meet Miss Torres who is a wonderful person, who has a wonderful family – who’s been through the sickness that I’ve been through as far as I’ve been through as far as being hospitalized as well – it’s just a great feeling to see her fully recovered and healthy,” said Lowe.

Lowe – answering the call to donate from Gov. Kevin Stitt who also recovered from the virus and donated shortly after.

“We’re just pleased that we’re able to meet and just see a cause and effect right here,” Stitt said.

Torres and Lowe – both encouraging other COVID-19 survivors to donate and for everyone to take precautions.

“It is just common courtesy to wear a mask, to help prevent the spread of this and protect the people around you,” Torres said.

“I don’t know how mask-wearing has turned into a political issue – it shouldn’t be – it’s a life-saving issue,” said Lowe.

Officials with the Oklahoma Blood Institute say it is in great need of convalescent plasma from COVID-19 survivors. In fact, it has had to import plasma from other states and experts there are hoping to receive donations from Oklahomans.