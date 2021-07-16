Oklahoma woman wanted for deadly shooting arrested after commenting on police Facebook post

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman is behind bars after posting on a local police department’s Facebook page about warrants for her arrest.

Each week, the Tulsa Police Department makes a Facebook post about their ‘Most Wanted’ fugitive of the week.

On Wednesday, authorities posted that Lorraine Graves was wanted in connection to the murder of Eric Graves.

Eric Graves was shot and killed at the St. Thomas Square Apartments earlier this year.

Detectives arrested Jayden Hopson and Gabriel Hopson for the murder, but they were still searching for Lorraine Graves, who was charged with accessory to murder.

After making the Facebook post, Graves responded by commenting, “What’s where’s the reward money at,” on the post.

On Thursday afternoon, detectives arrested Graves in north Tulsa near 36th St. N. and Garrison Ave.

Her bond has been set at $500,000.