Oklahoma woman wanted for first degree murder after deadly home invasion in September 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are searching for 30-year-old Jennifer Parker on a murder charge for her alleged involvement in a home invasion that led to another woman’s death in September.

Amanda Thompson

The home invasion occurred at Airman’s Apartments near 59th Street and May Avenue. Police said three suspects busted in the door of 32-year-old Amanda Thompson’s apartment at around 11 p.m. When they got inside, police said they opened fire, hitting Thompson in the head and killing her instantly.

“This is not such a safe place to live anymore like it used to be,” said Rona Climer. A woman who lives in the apartment complex and heard the shooting in September.

“I don’t wish that on anybody,” said Casey Streetman. A man who lives in the apartment complex and heard the shooting in September.

The incident is still fresh on the mind of residents of the apartment complex.

“I was pretty nervous about it,” Streetman said. “That’s a little too close to home.”

“I looked outside there was somebody running across the courtyard,” Climer said.

Two arrests were made quickly in the case. 36-year-old Joshua Driskell and 36-year-old Iris Viescas were both booked into jail in October on first degree murder and burglary charges.

In December, two other people, Adonte Knight and Brittoni Conover, were charged in the case.

Top: Joshua Driskell, Iris Viezcas; Bottom: Brittoni Conover, Adonta Knight

As of March 2021, police said the incident is still under investigation. They are still trying to find out why Thompson was targeted and if she had any connection to those accused in her murder.

Now, another suspect, Parker, is still on the loose and police said she needs to be caught quickly.

Jennifer Parker

“We obviously consider her dangerous,” said Megan Morgan with Oklahoma City police.

One of the suspects was actually shot in the leg the night Thompson was murdered. They recovered at a hospital before being booked into jail.

If you know her immediate whereabouts, call 911. All other tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.