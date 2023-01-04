OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro woman said a normal day at work on the day before New Year’s Eve went south quickly when her car got stolen. She claims officers even told her the theft may have been a part of a Tik Tok challenge.

“I really don’t know. I was at loss,” said Elizabeth Farrar. “I had never had anything like this happen.”

Farrar’s 2016 black Kia Soul is sitting at a metro wrecker service after it was stolen on the Friday before New Year’s Eve.

Cases of beer with some of the bottles open were inside, along with some trash and a busted steering column.

“It smells very strong with weed,” Farrar said.

Farrar said she uses her Kia to help senior citizens and numerous others across the community with her businesses.

However, when she was leaving work on Friday, she quickly noticed there was an issue.

“I went out there and I was like, ‘okay, no car,’” she said.

To make things worse, it was on her anniversary. She went and asked her husband if he had seen it or took it somewhere himself. He said he hadn’t.

So, they searched the area, but realized it was gone. Soon after, they called the police.

“We were just like, really?” she said. “We looked at each other and just kind of laughed.”

The next day on New Year’s Eve, Farrar said police found it in Moore.

She claims officers told her they think the theft may have been a part of the Tik Tok Kia challenge. The challenge is where people break into Kia’s with a USB connector, hotwire them and then drive away.

“He said, because it’s trashed and the steering columns busted,” she said about the conversation between she and an officer. “It’s exactly how they do it.”

She added that police also found some other clues like a phone and charger cable inside the car. But Farrar said she is still at a loss without it.

“That car is what I go and buy, you know, things for the store. I give people rides,” she said. “I don’t know what else to do because it just breaks my heart seeing it.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Farrar.

Her businesses include a thrift store where she also donates goods given to her to the needy. She also owns Saks Closet where she provides toiletries and other supplies to senior citizens.