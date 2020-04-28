Oklahoma woman who was counted among recovered patients dies from COVID-19

ARDMORE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman who was believed to have recovered from COVID-19 has been counted as Carter County’s first death.

On Monday, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that a woman between the ages of 50 and 64-years-old died from the novel coronavirus in Carter County.

Carter County Health Department Director Mendy Spohn says the woman was initially hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

However, she was released from the hospital after officials believed she had recovered from the virus.

“The case from Carter County that passed away had previously been categorized as recovered on the OSDH website,” Spohn said in a news release. “Recovered cases are reported on the website based on the following definition: the individual is not hospitalized or deceased, and 14 days have passed since the onset of symptoms.”

When she returned home, the patient’s condition deteriorated and she passed away.