Oklahoma Women’s basketball coach icon Sherri Coale retires after 25 seasons

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – After 25 years as head coach of the University of Oklahoma Women’s Basketball program, Sherri Coale is calling it a career.

From Healdton, Okla., to the Hall of Fame, Coach Coale is hanging up the whistle on a historic career here in Norman. Former players and coaches say she was a true game changer.

“Twenty-five years later, I still can’t believe the ride that Oklahoma Women’s Basketball has taken me on. I’ve had the time of my life,” said Coale.

Coale is reflecting on a quarter-century with the Sooners.

“Being the head coach at the University of Oklahoma has been the privilege of my lifetime,” said Coale.

The Healdton native was winning state titles at Norman High when OU hired her as their Head Women’s Basketball Coach in 1996. After two losing seasons, Coale and the Sooners hit their stride, recording 20 winning seasons, 19 NCAA tournaments appearances, nine Sweet 16s and three Final Fours.

“Sherri, you didn’t just talk the talk, you walked the walk,” said OU Athletics Director Joe Castiglione.

Oklahoma native Stacy Hansmeyer played for Coale at Norman High. Then she won a National Championship at the University of Connecticut as a player before returning to coach with Coale on the Sooner Final Four team in 2002.

“I have just been able to have so many amazing moments in my life because of the gift of basketball that she gave to me. She has just made an unbelievable impact in my life and has really changed it in a way that no one else could,” said Hansmeyer

School officials are praising Coale’s efforts off the court with her players, the university and the community.

“She drove our program in Women’s Baskeball to a place of prominence. Everyone in Sooner Nation, even non-sports fans, have been impacted by Sherri Coale and role model that she is,” said Joseph Harroz Jr., OU President.

But on the court, Coale and the Sooners struggled in recent years. They had back to back losing seasons in 2019 and 2020. Also, there were allegations of racial insensitivity this summer and three straight years missing the NCAA tournament.

“Twenty-five years just feels right in my bones and in my soul. It’s been an honor, Oklahoma, to be your coach,” said Coale.

Coach Coale is not saying exactly what is next for her, but says she is excited about the next chapter in her life.