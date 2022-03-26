OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is one of eight states working with Apple to enable residents to add their driver’s license or state ID to the Wallet app on their iPhone or Apple Watch.

Arizona and Georgia will first introduce the capability, followed by Oklahoma, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland and Utah, according to an Apple news release.

“We are excited to work with Apple on mobile IDs in Apple Wallet. This innovative project is yet another example of the momentum we are building as a state in our continued efforts to be a national leader in the digital transformation space,” said Jerry Moore, CIO of the state of Oklahoma.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will allow airport security checkpoints and lanes in participating airports to be the first locations where people can use their driver’s license or state ID in Wallet.

“The addition of driver’s licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet is an important step in our vision of replacing the physical wallet with a secure and easy-to-use mobile wallet,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “We are excited that the TSA and so many states are already on board to help bring this to life for travelers across the country using only their iPhone and Apple Watch, and we are already in discussions with many more states as we’re working to offer this nationwide in the future.”

The innovation will enhance traveler convenience, said David Pekoske, TSA Administrator.

“This new and innovative mobile driver’s license and state ID initiative with Apple and states around the country will enable a more seamless airport security screening experience for travelers,” Pekoske said. “This initiative marks a major milestone by TSA to provide an additional level of convenience for the traveler by enabling more opportunities for touchless TSA airport security screening.”

Apple customers will be able to add their driver’s license or state ID to Wallet as soon as their state enables the capability.

KFOR reached out to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services for further details on when Oklahomans can add their driver’s license or state ID to Wallet, but has not received the requested information as of Saturday evening.

Apple device users who add their license or ID to Wallet can present either form of ID to TSA by tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch at the identity reader. They will then see a prompt displaying the specific information requested by TSA.

“Only after authorizing with Face ID or Touch ID is the requested identity information released from their device, which ensures that just the required information is shared and only the person who added the driver’s license or state ID to the device can present it,” the news release said. “Users do not need to unlock, show, or hand over their device to present their ID.”

Go to Apple’s website for more information on Apple’s new innovation coming to Oklahoma and other states.