Oklahoma WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Air Force veteran received a special surprise for his 100th birthday.

Ernest Jaques was born in Andarko before he signed up for the Air Force and was sent to serve in the Pacific during World War II.

He married his wife, Lorene, in 1943 and they moved to Del City.

On Monday, family and friends celebrated Jaques’ 100th birthday. To help with the celebration, Del City firefighters and police officers drove down the streets to wish him a happy birthday.

Some Oklahoma City police officers also joined in the celebration, along with members of the Patriot Guard.