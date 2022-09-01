PRYOR, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma resident claimed the $1 million he won in the Mega Millions lottery.

A resident from Pryor, Okla., named Barry submitted his winning Mega Million ticket at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Lottery Commission.

The winning ticket was purchased at Prime Stop Food N Fuel, 2986 E. Highway 20, for the Aug. 30th drawing.

The Oklahoma Lottery paid out more than $213 million in prizes to players so far this fiscal year, and contributed over $1.14 billion to the Oklahoma Education Lottery Trust Fund, a Lottery Commission news release states.