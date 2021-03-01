Oklahoman featured on the Golden Globes after cameo in Borat sequel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City woman has found herself back in the national spotlight on Sunday night.

Jeanise Jones surprisingly saw herself in the sequel to Borat.

Now she’s ready for her close up and KFOR got to talk to her before she was featured on the Golden Globes.

“Nominated for three Golden Globes, this is ‘Borat: Subsequent Movie Film,’” said Jeanise Jones, who was featured in the recent Borat film.

She’s got the makeup, jewelry and a sparkly dress. Jones is ready for her debut on the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

“A year ago, I was a grandmother here in Oklahoma and active in my church, then a man named Borat asked me to babysit his 15-year-old daughter,” Jones said.

And it’s all thanks to her accidental cameo in the movie “Borat: Subsequent Movie Film.”

“When it first happened to me, nothing was going through my mind because I thought I was doing a documentary to help this little girl. So, actually my focus was on her,” Jones said.

Jones says she thought she was being featured in a documentary about a man from another country preparing his young daughter to marry an older, rich man.

“I did my best to teach her that here in America, women can be anything we want to be,” Jones said.

She had no idea she was actually filming for the Borat sequel, featuring Sacha Baron Cohen. And the young girl she thought she was helping turned out to be a paid actress.

Jones put the pieces together when she saw herself in the film’s trailer.

Since then, her story went nationwide.

Jones’ pastor, Derrick Scobey of Ebenezer Baptist Church, set up a GoFundMe for Jones after she lost her job. That account raised over $150,000.

Then, she received a phone call from the film’s star, Sasha Baron Cohen, who donated $100,000 to help out the church. Much of that went to those seeking shelter during October’s ice storm.

“That storm hit basically right after we got that. So, it definitely came at a right time because we were able to house people everywhere,” Jones said. “His $100,000 did help and it’s helping because we haven’t spent it all.”

All of that led up to now, as Jones again finds herself thrust into the limelight. Announcing “Borat: Subsequent Movie” film’s Golden Globe nominations.

“It’s mind blowing because no, I would not expect any of this to happen. I mean, I thank God. If it weren’t for him, I doubt that it would have happened,” Jones said. “I mean look at me. I hope I look good.”

The Golden Globes were virtual with Jones’ part filed at Ebenezer Baptist Church.