Oklahoman featured on ‘World of Dance’ qualifies for semi-final round

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoman who is competing on NBC’s ‘World of Dance’ has qualified to the semi-final round after an emotional performance Tuesday night.

Keagan Capps performed during the Duel Round, leaving J-Lo to say her performance was “awesome” and she loved Capps’ emotions.

Capps, who just turned 14 has been dancing since she was just five.

Capps is from Moore, but practices every day in her mom’s dance studio, The Pointe Performing Ats Center, in Oklahoma City.

“I stretch for about an hour and a half every single day and I dance around 30 to 40 hours a week,” Capps told KFOR.

She’s already won national awards for her talent, but being on World of Dance is a dream come true.

“I’ve watched all of the past seasons and all of the dancers on there are amazing, so I was really inspired by all of them. And so when I heard there was an audition I was like, ‘Mom, I have to go,’ and she said, ‘Okay, let’s do it,’” Capps said.

Judge Derek Hough and Judge Ne-Yo also praised Capps for her performance Tuesday night.

Hough says he loves Capps’ intensity she has when she dances, which Ne-Yo agreed with, adding that intensity is needed in dancing.

The semi finals air on August 4 on NBC at 9 p.m.

