Oklahoman to compete on “World of Dance”

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Keagan Capps has grown up at The Pointe Performing Arts Center in south Oklahoma City, which is a dance studio her mom owns.

Right now, she’s perfecting her skills as she competes on World of Dance.

“I just turned 14, yes,” Capps said.

She just celebrated a birthday and a whole lot more.

This teen dancer from the Oklahoma City metro recently competed on NBC’s “World of Dance.”

Her incredible flexibility and contemporary style ‘wowed’ the judges.

“It’s wild. It’s other worldly. It’s not even human,” Judge Derek Hough said.

“It’s a yes for me,” Judge Jennifer Lopez said.

“It’s a yes for me,” Judge Ne-Yo said.

“Yes!” Hough said.

It’s an exciting experience for Capps who’s been dancing since she was five years old.

She’s practices every single day at her mom’s dance studio.

“I stretch for about an hour and a half every single day and I dance around 30 to 40 hours a week,” Capps said.

She’s already won national awards for her talent, but being on World of Dance is a dream come true.

“I’ve watched all of the past seasons and all of the dancers on there are amazing, so I was really inspired by all of them. And so when I heard there was an audition I was like, ‘Mom, I have to go,’ and she said, ‘Okay, let’s do it,’” Capps said.

Her next opportunity will be Tuesday night in the duels single-elimination round. She says she’s taken notes from the judges and is bringing her “A” game.

“J-Lo said she thinks she can still see more from me, so I’m definitely bringing a little bit more fire especially since it’s duels and I’ll be going head to head with someone else,” Capps told KFOR.

And hoping she’ll dance her way to the next round on World of Dance.

“I’m just so excited for you all to continue to watch me through my journey,” Capps said.

She will perform on “World of Dance” Tuesday at 9 p.m. central on NBC.

