Oklahomans among those joining “Free Speech” social media site “Parler”

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On social media over the last few days, you’ve likely seen people saying they’re leaving sites like Twitter and Facebook for ‘Parler.’

So, you may be wondering what the site, claiming to be a “Free Speech Social Network” is.

Patrick Allmond is in the business of social media, so he joined Parler to see what it’s all about.



“As soon as I joined, I saw it suggests a bunch of hashtags to follow along with a bunch of people I’ve never ever heard of,” said Allmond.



The growing number of people moving to Parler are coming as sites like Facebook and Twitter are censoring and flagging more and more posts on their sites they say is misinformation.

The sites are even taking action on some of President Trump’s social media accounts for information they feel is misleading.



“It’s really in the platform’s best interest to not help propagate that,” Allmond said. “It’s an amplifier.”



For months, KFOR has received comments on its social media sites, expressing frustration with those decisions.

Many comments on the KFOR pages are pushing others to join Parler, which has dubbed itself as a “Free speech social network.”

Users claim they will not be censored there.

However, if you take a closer look, you’ll see content may be removed and access will be terminated if users violate its terms of service.



“So like all things, I tell people hop on there, try it out but be prepared. A lot of your friends aren’t going to be on there and you may see a lot of viewpoints on there that you’re not used to but complementary viewpoints and even controversial viewpoints are good to see,” Allmond said.

Parler was founded two years ago, just gaining more steam in popularity recently this year.

LATEST STORIES: