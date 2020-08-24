Oklahomans asked to donate after FDA authorizes emergency use of convalescent plasma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The FDA is giving emergency use authorization on convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19.

It is something that President Donald Trump has been pushing for and is a treatment that local doctors have already been using.

Officials with the Oklahoma Blood Institute say the need for convalescent plasma is high and you could play a critical role in saving the lives of fellow Oklahomans.

“You’re absolutely being part of the story of we’re beating this, we’re getting ahead of this,” said Dr. John Armitage, President of the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

Armitage says they’ve been collecting convalescent plasma since April to give it to patients battling COVID-19.

Nationwide, more than 100,000 people have signed up for it and more than 70,000 have received it.

“If the data continues to pan out, 100 people who are sick with COVID-19, 35 would have been saved because of the administration of plasma,” said Stephen Hahn, FDA Commissioner.

However, it is not a cure.

“This is not the same as approval but it is an authorization,” Hahn said. “It allows us to expand the access to this.”

The treatment is already being used and studied in major hospitals and systems like OU Medicine and Integris.

Armitage believes usage will become more readily available for rural systems with the FDA’s emergency use authorization.

“This kind of takes that science-y mode away and says it’s more like frontline treatment,” he said.

The OBI is now really hoping more will contribute.

“Oklahomans are amazing when they get behind each other and help each other and this is a very frontline, cutting edge way to help in a new way,” said Armitage.

There’s still a lot of data to collect on the treatment including randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials.

If you qualify to donate, call 888-308-3924 or visit obi.org and click “register now.”

LATEST STORIES: