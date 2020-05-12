Oklahomans asked to share their COVID-19 stories to help preserve history

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Historical Society is asking Oklahomans to share their COVID-19 stories in an effort to help future generations understand the pandemic.

For more than 125 years, OHS has worked to collect, preserve and share history.

From World War 1 to other momentous events, OHS is wanting to saving history during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We invite fellow Oklahomans to share their stories,” said OHS Executive Director Dr. Bob Blackburn. “Firsthand accounts are invaluable to the historical record. By sharing your personal experiences, you can help future generations understand this chapter in our history.”

You can share your story here.

The OHS is also collecting materials that commemorate the moment, such as photographs, journals, documents, posters, work schedules, distance learning curricula, signs and other items related to the pandemic.

If you are interested in donating an item, contact Mallory Covington, archival collections manager, at 405-522-0876 or mcovington@okhistory.org. Donations and stories will be archived by the Oklahoma Historical Society, and may be included in future exhibits and shared online.