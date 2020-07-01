Oklahomans brave the heat to get help filing unemployment claims

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Hundreds of people lined up overnight in Midwest City to get help filing their unemployment claims.

News 4 brought you live coverage as they waited to get funds to pay their rent and feed their families as so many have lost jobs during the pandemic.

In the Reed Center, temperatures were taken, masks were worn – everyone waiting in line to get the help that they need in a variety of areas.

The stories of those in line were so heartbreaking, hearing the struggles they are going through at this time.

“I don’t ask the government for help ever and I work all the time and I just I’m really struggling and I really need this money to get through,” said Gaelene Sanders as she waited in line.

The four-day claims event is set up to help those struggling to file unemployment.

OESC Interim Director Shelley Zumwalt says issues have ranged from fraud to computer illiteracy.

“So, obviously a big problem but one that’s solvable I think,” she said.

Each day will be capped off at 500 claimants.

Firefighters were called out because some were struggling with the heat.

Thankfully, the next hundreds in line were given sheets to reserve their spot for the next day and they could go home and cool off.

