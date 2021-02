OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some Oklahomans may see a familiar pose from a rather tall snowman on their way home Friday.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders recently went viral for his seemingly disgruntled appearance at the Presidential Inauguration.

From memes to t-shirts, and now a snowman, the iconic photo continues to make its way around the country and into the Sooner State.

If you’d like to visit the larger-than-life statue, Sanders the Snowman is sitting on NW 150th between Western and Santa Fe.