Oklahomans can apply for $1,200 Back to Work Initiative now

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans who successfully accepted a job can now apply for the $1,200 Back to Work Initiative.

“The application for the governor’s Back to Work Initiative is officially live on the OESC website,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “A $1,200 incentive will be available to the first 20,000 eligible Oklahomans who successfully complete the application and receive verification through the agency’s manual review process. The application will be open through September and we encourage Oklahomans returning to the workforce to apply.”

Claimants must meet the following criteria to be eligible for the incentive:

Have had an active unemployment claim and filed for at least one week between the dates of May 2-15, 2021

Accepted one full time offer of employment or two part time positions with employers in the state of Oklahoma, working 32 hours a week or more

Completed at least six full weeks of paid employment and can provide a valid paycheck stub for proof between May 17, 2021 – Sept. 4, 2021

“So far, over 9,000 Oklahomans have had success accessing the application, and on average, have completed it in five minutes or less,” said Zumwalt. “Once an application is approved it will be reviewed once more to verify documents. Claimants that receive a full approval on their application will be notified via email.”

To be eligible for the Back to Work Initiative, claimants need to have already worked and show paystubs for six weeks of full-time employment at the time of their application.

Once officials verify the paystubs and a participant’s eligibility, payments are expected to be made beginning July 12.

Oklahomans can submit their application for the Back to Work Initiative here.