Oklahomans continue to struggle with DPS system

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is officially six months away from the Real-ID deadline, but many Oklahomans are still struggling to make appointments or get help from the Department of Public Safety.

“It’s insane here. It makes you so upset you just feel like screaming,” said Sherri Brunton, who has made multiple trips in one week to DPS.

After three trips to DPS in one week, Brunton is hoping to finally get her license renewed. She’s driven from Clinton three different days and says she’s been turned away twice now.

“It was so cold that day and he just comes out and says ‘I’ve decided I’m not gonna take anymore today so you can go home.’ So, we went home,” she said.

Mary Arndt has also driven from southwest Oklahoma and says she’s been trying for months to get any help.

“It’s very frustrating because I work in the healthcare field and I can’t get any of my other licenses renewed or fixed,” said Arndt.

Sarah Stewart with DPS says over the last few months, the agency has been working around the clock to alleviate the problems.

“Some of our locations are staying open until 9 o’clock at night. We’re also now opening on some Saturdays so we’re really making every effort that we can to try and see as many people as possible,” said Stewart.

Stewart also says recent technology glitches causing slow downs in the system have been completely fixed.

“That’s making an improvement because we’re not having to stop or turn people away when the system stops working,” said Stewart.

For some, the improvements haven’t made a difference in their experience with DPS.

“It’s like they can’t get it together. A bunch of professionals and they can’t don’t know their butt from a hole in the ground,” said Brunton.

“It’s very frustrating because I work in the healthcare field and I can’t get any of my other licenses renewed or fixed,” said Arndt.

If you still need to get your Real ID, Stewart recommends downloading the Oklahoma Mobile ID app to start the process.