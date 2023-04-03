OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Following several failed health inspections, dozens of inmate deaths, and records showing unsanitary living conditions, multiple public speakers demanded the Oklahoma County Jail Trust dissolve itself before matters get worse.

On March 23, an Oklahoma Multi-County Grand Jury released their 14-month long investigation in the detention center.

According to the nineteenth multi-county grand jury report, the issues addressed were the following:

Trust Indenture Creating the OCCJA concluded that one primary reason to return to the Sheriff-administered jail structure is that, at a minimum, the sheriff, an elected official, can be held accountable through the election process. The investigation further discovered that no member of the OCCJA has training or experience in the administration of a correctional facility.

The OSDH has been a driving force in outlining problems with the OCDC for the last two years. Their concerns have been expressed in multiple inspections highlighting deficiencies and repeat deficiencies.

Financial Irregularities with the use of CFO’s personal credit card was due to the lack of government purchasing experience which led to the issue when reviewing Oklahoma County’s fraud risk audit. The audit uncovered a problem with purchasing related to the jail. The CFO was reimbursed for purchases made on a personal credit card for alleged jail operations expenses. The expenses were determined to be for the benefit of the OCDC.

The Oklahoma County Detention Center Facility investigation discovered design and construction problems that have caused significant issues and led to an unsafe environment for inmates. Insect infestation has and continues to be a concern for inmates – primarily problems with bedbugs.

Jail death was the biggest single problem as the facility has a large number of inmate deaths that have occured since the OCCJA assumed management from the Oklahoma County Sheriff on July 1, 2020. Three significant issues within the jail and the administration are believe to have contributed to the significant number of deaths. Each death according to the investigation was a seperate, potential homicide case within the jurisdiction of the Oklahoma County District Attorney. Some investigations have been submitted while others have not. One, inadequate controlled substance interdiction, two inadequate health screening during the intake process, and three the failure of detention officers to conduct proper site checks on inmates. Last, illness was listed in the report as the predominant cause of death in the jail.

Hiring issues was also included which the report cited a inability of the administration of the OCDC to properly staff the jail with experienced employees.

Alleged real estate development conspiracy was found to have no merit, no evidence of wrongdoing was discovered.

Potential obstruction between OCDC in house attorney and Oklahoma County District Attorney after all allegations have been considered it was not determined whether these allegations were “obstruction” per criminal statues. Additional information is being requested, and at the completion of the investigation the decision will be made whether to refer to the OSBI for further investigation.

The report also recommended the Jail Trust dissolve itself and hand power over to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

This report was under a microscope at Monday’s Jail Trust meeting as multiple public speakers brought it up.

“You’re bankrupt. You’re humiliated. You’re deeply shamed by that report,” said Sean Cummings, a member of the People’s Council for Justice Reform.

Cummings, just as all the other speakers, was given three minutes for public comment.

He used that time to tell the Jail Trust they have done nothing but run the detention center into the ground.

Near the end of his time, Cummings called out Jail Trust Chair, Ben Brown for checking how much time Cummings had left to speak.

“I don’t care,” responded Brown.

Cummings then said Brown is the “biggest offender” sitting on the Trust.

“Get the professionals in here and get the hell out,” exclaimed Cummings.

Several others preached the same while also expressing the need to hire Brandi Garner as the permanent Jail Administrator and CEO.

Also expressing interest in having Garner on board was Timothy Tardibono who serves on the Oklahoma County Advisory Criminal Justice Council.

However, he commended the Jail Trust for what they have done thus far, adding there is still a need for the Trust.

“We would argue that you all are moving in the right direction. You’ve put new personnel in place. You’ve put new procedures in place and you’re only in year three,” stated Tardibono.

The People’s Council for Justice Reform was very adamant that if the Trust had dissolved itself two years ago when the conversation arose, 37 inmates wouldn’t have died under their watch.

News 4 asked Mark Faulk, another member of the People’s Council for Justice Reform if he thinks the Trust will have that conversation again.

Faulk said no because the Trust believes they are “above the law.”

“So far, the Jail Trust response to a Grand Jury investigation suggests that they still believe they are above the law. It is exactly that cavalier attitude towards their responsibilities to the citizens of OK County and those inside the jail that has led to the nearly 40 deaths, as well as countless acts of violence and neglect against detainees, most of whom are low level offenders awaiting trial,” said the People’s Council for Justice Reform in a press release.

Garner said she’s already working to correct the detention center’s past mistakes.

“I was disturbed by the report,” said Garner. “We are the largest county in the state and arguably have the most dangerous people in our state, in our care and the worst physical plant of any facility I have ever seen.”

In her time as Interim Jail Administrator, Garner said she has already increased suicide prevention training, enhanced background checks on staff, and is working to maintain a clean and healthy living space for inmates.

“I want to be a good steward of taxpayer money,” stated Garner.

Garner is also working on incentives to bring in qualified staff. She’s hoping for a minimum of $45,000 a year for staff.

The final agenda item was whether or not to appoint Garner as the permanent Jail Administrator. Her appointment was approved unanimously.

The next Jail Trust meeting will be May 1.