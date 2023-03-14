OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – At a historic Oklahoma farm on April 8th is a Tulips for Tatas event benefiting women who are battling breast cancer.

Photo courtesy Tulips for Tatas

“Every flower must go through the dirt, but look at the beauty that blooms,” said Niki Schrader, co-owner of Tea and Country Estate. “Two of my dear friends were recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Making a difference in the lives of others and putting good into the world are missions that are very close to our hearts. We are partnering with Project 31 because they are a community by and for breast cancer survivors. My friends, and so many others, need Oklahomans’ support..”

Photo courtesy Tulips for Tatas

Tea & Country Estate owners have planted 24,000 tulips and daffodils and invited people to come to pick stems for $2.50 each, with the proceeds going to Project 31.

Photo courtesy Tulips for Tatas

ADMISSION: $5.00 / person, Children 3 & under FREE

WHAT: 5K Run – Pickleball & Cornhole Tournaments – Helicopter Candy Drop (weather permitting)

WHEN: Saturday, April 8th, 9am – 5pm

WHERE: Tea & Country Estate – 406 E. Robertson Rd., Enid, Oklahoma

The event includes a 5K Run, pickleball and cornhole tournaments, and a petting zoo.

The Tea and Country Estate is integral to Enid’s history and heritage. Read more HERE.