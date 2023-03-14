OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – At a historic Oklahoma farm on April 8th is a Tulips for Tatas event benefiting women who are battling breast cancer.
“Every flower must go through the dirt, but look at the beauty that blooms,” said Niki Schrader, co-owner of Tea and Country Estate. “Two of my dear friends were recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Making a difference in the lives of others and putting good into the world are missions that are very close to our hearts. We are partnering with Project 31 because they are a community by and for breast cancer survivors. My friends, and so many others, need Oklahomans’ support..”
Tea & Country Estate owners have planted 24,000 tulips and daffodils and invited people to come to pick stems for $2.50 each, with the proceeds going to Project 31.
ADMISSION: $5.00 / person, Children 3 & under FREE
WHAT: 5K Run – Pickleball & Cornhole Tournaments – Helicopter Candy Drop (weather permitting)
WHEN: Saturday, April 8th, 9am – 5pm
WHERE: Tea & Country Estate – 406 E. Robertson Rd., Enid, Oklahoma
The event includes a 5K Run, pickleball and cornhole tournaments, and a petting zoo.
The Tea and Country Estate is integral to Enid’s history and heritage. Read more HERE.