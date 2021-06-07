Oklahomans donate almost 100 fans during drive kick-off event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR’s In Your Corner team spent the evening at Rococo on Western to kick off the annual Fans 4 Oklahoma drive.

When the heat steps up, so too do Oklahomans.

KFOR’s annual fan drive kicked off with a bang Monday with you at home donating nearly 100 fans through box and cash donations.

But if this weather is any indication, the fans will be needed sooner rather than later.

“How do you qualify? It’s just a matter of having that need, and living in Oklahoma County,” said The Salvation Army. “This upcoming week it’s gonna be really hot, so it’s gonna be good to bless Oklahomans to stay cool.”

Today’s event is just the beginning. You can still help!

Bring your unopened box fans to The Salvation Army or the KFOR Studios.

You can also visit any Westlake Ace Hardware Store, and have the option to round up your purchase for the change to go toward the drive.