Oklahomans enjoyed record-breaking snowfall on New Years Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Record breaking snowfall in Oklahoma City for New Years Day nearly doubling a record set way back in 1895.

“Did you see that? Did you see that? *Crash* Oh my goodness! Thunder snow! Did you see that? Thunder snow! That was a lightning bolt that just hit downtown Oklahoma City while I’m talking about the snow!” News 4 meteorologist Jon Slater said during a Facebook Live early Friday morning.

“We are having thunder snow in Oklahoma City. I can’t believe that just happened to me. Unbelievable! Wow!” Slater said. “It wasn’t like a crash or a rumble. That was a lightning strike and a crack! Oh, my goodness!”

That same storm dropping a record breaking 5 inches of snowfall in Oklahoma City.

“Our old record for today was 3 inches. That was set back in 1895. It was one of the oldest records we had here in Oklahoma City but as they say, ‘all records must come to an end,’” News 4 meteorologist Damien Lodes said

Across the state viewers sending in photos measuring the snow in their own backyard.

Even getting creative with their snowmen. One snowman was seen at the top of a slide in Purcell.

Back in the metro snowplows working on salting the roads.

Some drivers not getting so lucky and ended up stuck in the snow.

Others caught having a better day as people of all ages seen braving the cold temps for some fun in the snow.

“Here we are. It’s a gorgeous New Year’s Day. I feel like it’s just a pretty day to be out and thankfully out of school and everything else,” said Elizabeth Pickens, who was sledding with family.

“We got sleds yesterday because we knew it was gonna snow,” said Stone Carr, who was also out sledding with family.

Ushering in the new year on the right foot.

“Just getting out. Enjoying the snow a little bit. Trying not to stay hunkered down. Just have fun sledding. Bringing in 2021 right,” said Travis Bishop and Angel Marin, who wwere out sledding together.