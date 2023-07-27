OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A large group gathered outside the State Department of Education, some arriving hours before the board’s scheduled meeting.

Many held signs in support of Superintendent Ryan Walters, but not everyone there was on his side.

“I’m out here to support him in his efforts to provide what’s needed in our classrooms to the best of his ability,” said Ronda Peterson, an Oklahoma educator.

“Today was really important to me and for me to be here because I feel very strongly about public education,” said Anderson Bell, a Senior in high school.

Officials placed capacity signs on the doors and some said they’ve never seen a line like the one outside the board of education meeting.

“There’s a lot of us that care about our students and our teachers,” added Peterson.

Among those showing up to speak were a number of past and present educators who want to speak out for those who can’t.

“I also wanted to take the opportunity to be a voice for all the students who don’t have the ability to voice, all the parents who work two or three jobs,” said Telannina Norfar, an Oklahoma educator.

Two men asked to be interviewed together even though they arrived holding opposite opinions. They agree that everyone wants Oklahoma children to succeed.

“We have our differences for sure, but we have more in common than we do and that’s what we need. We need to treat people with respect as we always should,” expressed Steve Morris and Larry Little, Veterans.