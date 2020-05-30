OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many Oklahomans got out in the sunshine Saturday and enjoyed some natural beauty at the annual Flower and Garden Festival.

The event was held at Myriad Botanical Gardens.

The festival, which was initially postponed, kicked off Saturday at 9 am.

Vendors sold Oklahoma-grown herbs, vegetables, pottery, flowers and jewelry.

Event organizers spaced booths further apart in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. All vendors wore masks, and many visitors chose to do the same.

“It’s great to be outside and great to be out of the house. Everybody seems to be doing pretty well, taking precautions with masks and gloves,” said Billie Rodely, who attended the festival.

The event typically brings in around 40 vendors; this year, it had a little over 25.