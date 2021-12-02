Oklahomans invited to join Fort Sill Candlelight Stroll

Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KFOR) – A special tradition returns to Fort Sill this Sunday, and Oklahomans are invited to participate.

The annual Fort Sill Candlelight Stroll will begin at 5:30 p.m., with groups of 20 taking a walking tour of historic Old Post Quadrangle, which has original Fort Sill buildings that date back to the 1870s.

Volunteers will be dressed up in period costumes at the Guardhouse, the Cavalry Barracks, Sherman House, which is still used as the commanding general’s house, and the Old Post Chapel, according to Keith Pannell, Deputy Director of Public Affairs for Fort Sill.

Some tours are already booked up, but the following tours are still available: 7 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Community members can make a reservation to participate in a tour by calling (580) 442-5123, according to Pannell.

Those who drive to Fort Sill will need a gate pass from the Fort Sill Visitor’s Center, T6701 NW Sheridan Road, Lawton, if they don’t have a Department of Defense ID. Pannell advises community members to arrive early to get a gate pass.

Pannell said there is signage along the highway that will guide visitors to the Visitor’s Center.

