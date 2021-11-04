Oklahomans needed to spread Christmas cheer to foster children

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Every Christmas, children across the globe become excited to see what Santa brought them for the special day.

However, it can be a difficult time for children in foster care.

Each year, Oklahoma Human Services collaborates with community organizations across the state to fulfill the wishes of children in state custody.

“Children and families who are involved with the child welfare system need to know that their communities support them,” said Dr. Deborah Shropshire, OKDHS Child Welfare Director. “This support sets the stage for more successful reunifications and the ultimate gift of a healthy and whole family. The holiday season is the perfect time to raise your hand in support of your community’s children and families. We’re also eternally grateful for the coordinating community partners, donors and organizations who continue to generously support our children and families and offer hope during the holiday season.”

Oklahomans interested in donating to Holiday Hope efforts this year may browse an interactive map to connect to opportunities in their home county or anywhere in the state. Support can be shown in many ways – shop for gifts on a child’s wish list, donate money/funds for gifts, or donate gift cards for children or youth who request them.

Interested Oklahomans can provide Holiday Hope for children and families by requesting a wish list.