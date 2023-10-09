OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Butterfly enthusiasts are now on the lookout for the monarch migration as their search for warmer temperatures is underway.

Keep in mind, monarchs roosting in Oklahoma will stick around as long as the temperatures don’t dip below 60 degrees.

“Anything that’s probably going to be below that 60 to 50 degree range is when you’re going to be pushing what they’re comfortable with and what they’re trying to move from,” said Patrick Hayes, Naturalist for Tulsa County Parks.

If you would like to attract monarchs, experts suggest planting Frostweed or Milkweed. Monarchs love these particular plants.