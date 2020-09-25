Oklahomans only have few days to complete 2020 Census

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans only have a few more days to complete the 2020 U.S. Census.

The Census is taken every 10 years and the results will determine how trillions of dollars are allocated to programs like Medicare, Head Start, and various foster care and adoption programs.

As the deadline approaches, officials say Oklahoma still lags behind other states in overall Census response.

“The Census affects all of us and will have lasting effects on our communities over the next 10 years,” said Justin Brown, OKDHS Director and Secretary of Human Services and Early Childhood Initiatives. “We have until Sept. 30 to decide whether our efforts will benefit Oklahoma’s communities or keep them from receiving the resources they need to adequately support their people and programs.”

The deadline to fill out the Census is Sept. 30.

“Important funding decisions will be made based on Oklahoma’s Census participation, including those surrounding our schools, roads and services for children and older Oklahomans,” added Brown. “And, it actually pays to be counted in the Census, as the state misses out on an estimated $1,675 per person per household that does not fill out the form.”

You can fill out the Census at okletscount.org or by calling 844-330-2020. Or, complete the 10-minute form in-person at the Oklahoma City Thunder voter registration drive at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Sept. 26 or at select Supermercado Morales grocery stores in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

