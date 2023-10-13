OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Saturday is a day many stargazers and science lovers have been looking forward to.

Oklahomans will get a partial view of the annular eclipse!

Science Museum Oklahoma is one of the many places across the state where people will get to enjoy the event.

“The entire world won’t get a view of these next two eclipses, but it will pass over several states here in the United States,” Waylon Troyer, Planetarium Director at Science Museum Oklahoma told News 4. “So a lot of folks will get a chance to see it, which is really exciting.”

Troyer says many don’t realize how special the eclipse is.

“Eclipses are rare events, which is kind of hard to believe because we have so many back to back,” Troyer said. “We had one in 2017, we have one Saturday, we have one in April. That’s just a whole lot of luck.”

This Saturday, the museum will have multiple ways for people to view the eclipse with telescopes, protective glasses and more.

On Friday, a group of kids was practicing using their indirect viewers – which the 4Warn Storm Team’s Emily Sutton has been showing us how to make this week.

If you plan to look at the eclipse – you must do so safely to avoid eye damage.

“Protective eyewear is crucial,” Troyer said. “If you want to observe the sun directly with your own eyes.”

If you don’t have eyewear, something in your kitchen may come in handy.

“You can also use a little colander or a strainer and watch the shadows being cast through those holes. You’ll see them look like little crescents as the sun is covered by the moon,” said Troyer. “You’ll feel the sun get dimmer on your skin, you’ll feel it get cooler and you’ll see it get darker as well. The really neat thing about that is that animals don’t know the difference between an eclipse and nighttime. So you’ll hear the animals come out, you’ll hear the crickets and the birds singing. You’ll you might see some raccoons or skunks or squirrels or any other nocturnal animals, owls.”

The Ring of Fire eclipse, as it is also called, will start at 10:21 a.m. central time, it will peak at 11:49 a.m., and ends at 1:23 p.m.