OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Five months have passed since A&A Auto Sales, Auto Parts and Salvage went up in flames. The charred building still sits across the street from Scissortail Park, now raising health and safety concerns amongst some Oklahomans.

The owner of the building told KFOR in November the fire brought on a huge loss for her family.

“It’s me and my two brothers, and I’ve been here since I was 12 years old. My son, he was here when he was four days old,” said Kimberly Ream, the owner of A&A Auto Sales, Auto Parts and Salvage. “That’s pretty much all we’ve known.”

Ream said the business had been in their family for four decades.

Just before the blaze, Ream said they were getting ready for an auction. The building was the last surviving salvage yard in the area known as ‘Hub Cap Alley’.

“We were going to auction off all the inventory, but there’s no chance of that now,” added Ream.

Luckily no one was hurt in the fire, but the total damage was estimated to be $600,000.

Several months later and the business still remains on South Robinson.

For at least the last week, a fence that was supposed to close off the property from the public has been blown down.

The issue has some on social media raising concerns.

“The broken fence can cause injury. The building has many hazards, too. I’m an asbestos analyst, and if this building is old enough to contain asbestos, there is now another hazard. I think the burnt debris needs to be tested for asbestos and lead, depending on how old the building is. Test non-burnt building material, especially,” one person said.

“This appears (given the photos) to be an attractive nuisance. Are there valuables inside? Tools? Could kids or teens go ‘exploring’ in there? Could someone enter to just get some shelter/privacy? It should, absolutely, be better secured,” another person explained.

News 4 has reached out to the salvage yard’s owner multiple times this week, but haven’t heard back.

Within an hour of asking the city about the fence, a representative showed up.

The city employee stood the fence back up and tried to close off as much of the property as he could.

A small opening remains.

The City of Oklahoma City Director of Public Information and Marketing, Kristy Yager told KFOR the salvage yard is currently for sale.

“Staff expects the owner will contact us with a plan for the property,” said Yager. “If they don’t contact us, [City Council] can declare the property dilapidated and abandoned.”

She said the business will be a topic of discussion during a City Council meeting on April 25.

If the city doesn’t hear anything from the salvage yard owner 30 days after that meeting, the city will review the case again and could issue a contract for demolition.

However, Yager said if the city doesn’t have the money to demolish the building, it will be put on hold.