OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More protests erupted in Oklahoma City Monday, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Dozens of women, children, and men stood outside Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor’s office holding signs with one clear message.

“We have that choice, no matter how old we are, no matter what, we have a choice over our bodies,” said Latosha Griffin.

Griffin said she got pregnant at 17 years old and decided to risk her health and keep her child, but she said her mother “gave her a choice” and it’s something offers her own child.

It’s an option women in Oklahoma, and 12 other trigger states, no longer have following Friday’s ruling.

“I think it’s so important for all women to speak out because we’ve been put in a box for too long. For too long,” said Linda Steele, Libertarian candidate for Attorney General.

She said she would like to see Roe v. Wade 2.0, adding changes to the state constitution.

“It’s going to end us up in the courtroom,” said Steele. “At that point, what we need to know is, are our individual rights going to be respected or not?”

A woman, who went by the name James, stood along the roadway with a red handprint painted over her mouth. Yet, she refused to be silenced about her feelings towards the landmark decision.

“I am here for my daughters. For the daughters everywhere. For these daughters,” said James. “Somebody has to stand up.”

Demonstrators told KFOR the reason for being outside the Attorney General’s office was because they wanted him to know they will be challenging the decision in court.

O’Connor certified Oklahoma’s ban on abortion shortly after the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“That makes this Supreme Court decision the most lifesaving decision in the history of our nation. The importance of this decision cannot be overstated.” AG John O’Connor

KFOR reached out to AG O’Connor for a comment on the protests outside his office but our email was never returned.