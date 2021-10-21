Oklahomans react to new Chickasaw Nation $300 million resort development near First Americans Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — On Thursday morning, the Chickasaw Nation unveiled plans for a resort-style development just adjacent to the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City.

“A lot of jobs. A lot of economic impact. People will be coming to this that would not have normally come to Oklahoma City,” Oklahoma City Mayor Holt said.

The Chickasaw Nation unveiled plans for $300 million resort-style development along the Oklahoma River and right next to the First Americans Museum.

“Okana” Resort & Indoor Waterpark is expected to be a tourist destination for not just people across the state but across the country.

The resort hotel will feature an 11-story, 404-room hotel. A five-acre outdoor adventure lagoon is also in the works.

It will be comprised of one main body of water and two smaller bodies of water and even sandy beaches to relax on.

The grounds include a 33,000 square-foot family entertainment center, over 100,000 square-foot indoor waterpark, 39,000 square feet of conference center space, spa and golf simulator, and on top of all that— multiple retail outlets, and dining options.

But a casino is not included in the plans.

“Oklahoma City doesn’t have any casinos other than the racino tied to Remington Park which was created under a different kind of law and the reason for that is it’s actually not legal to have a casino in Oklahoma City because of our historic status as what scholars would call the unassigned land. There’s no tribe that has the legal right to open a casino in Oklahoma City,” Holt said.

Regardless, museum visitors are excited for the new addition to the Oklahoma River waterfront.

“I think it’s great. Great for the city. Great for the economy. Great for the museum too. What a great place to be,” said Matt and Judy Starcevich, visiting First Americans Museum.

The annualized economic impact for the first year is projected to be $97 million.

The resort hoping to be completed by late Spring 2024.