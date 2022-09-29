OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — As Hurricane Ian continues to batter Florida with a catastrophic storm surge, relief organizations across the country and state are gearing up to respond.

According to Tampa news affiliate WFLA, Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Casto, Florida around 3 p.m. Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds.

By 7 p.m., it had weakened, yet still with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane.

Even hundreds of miles away, there are still ways to help.

This list will be updated:

Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief

Oklahoma Baptist Disaster is on standby to send chainsaw teams and recovery teams that will assist with recovery after the storm passes through.

“Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief is on standby to help amid Hurricane Ian. Please pray for all those being impacted by this devastating Hurricane,” said Sam Porter, Interim Director for Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief.

HELP people affected by Hurricane Ian with donations for flood recovery and on the ground assistance.

To help people affected by Hurricane Ian with their recovery efforts, visit okdisasterhelp.org.

Red Cross

At least 500 trained Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground in Florida to support relief efforts as Hurricane Ian impacts the state.

The Red Cross has already moved truckloads of additional cots, blankets and comfort kits, along with tens of thousands of relief supplies into the region to be prepared to help as many as 60,000 people. Emergency response vehicles are also pre-positioned across the state.

HELP people affected by Hurricane Ian with donations to help the Red Cross respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

To help people affected by Hurricane Ian, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

To schedule an appointment to give blood visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).